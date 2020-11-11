Flood Advisory from WED 11:13 AM EST until WED 2:15 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Grayson County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western Stokes County in north central North Carolina…

Alleghany NC County in northwestern North Carolina…

Southeastern Ashe County in northwestern North Carolina…

Surry County in northwestern North Carolina…

Southeastern Watauga County in northwestern North Carolina…

Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina…

Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina…

South Central Carroll County in southwestern Virginia…

Southeastern Grayson County in southwestern Virginia…

* Until 215 PM EST.

* At 1113 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly

in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have

fallen, with new, heavy showers entering from the south.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Boone, Mount Airy, North Wilkesboro, Elkin, Wilkesboro, Fairview

and Flat Rock.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Basin Creek, Ararat River, Archies Creek and Arnold Branch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

&&