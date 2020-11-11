Flood Advisory from WED 12:22 PM EST until WED 3:30 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Giles County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia…

Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia…

Northwestern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia…

Southeastern Giles County in southwestern Virginia…

Eastern Grayson County in southwestern Virginia…

Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia…

Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia…

Eastern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia…

The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia…

Western Roanoke County in west central Virginia…

* Until 330 PM EST.

* At 1222 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly

in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Radford, Pulaski, Dublin, Independence

and Fries.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Big Reed Island Creek, Big Macks Creek, Big Indian Creek, Big Bear

Rock Branch, Bentley Branch, Bee Branch, Beaverdam Creek, Altoona

Branch, Back Creek and Beaver Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

&&