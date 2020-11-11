Flood Advisory from WED 1:49 PM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Bland County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Bland County in southwestern Virginia…

Southwestern Giles County in southwestern Virginia…

Northwestern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia…

Smyth County in southwestern Virginia…

Southeastern Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia…

Wythe County in southwestern Virginia…

* Until 500 PM EST.

* At 149 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Bluefield, Wytheville, Bland, Marion, Tazewell and Saltville.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Cold Run, Burkes Garden Creek, Crab Orchard Creek, Blue Spring

Creek, Comers Rock Branch, Clinch River, Comers Creek, Cove Creek,

Campbell Creek and Beaver Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

&&