Flood Advisory from WED 2:37 PM EST until WED 5:45 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Tazewell County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Tazewell County in southwestern Virginia…

Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia…

* Until 545 PM EST.

* At 237 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Bluefield, Princeton, Athens, Matoaka, Camp Creek and Pocahontas.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Beaver Branch, Bluestone River, Big Spring Branch, Adair Run, Big

Branch and Blacklick Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

