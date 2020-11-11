Flood Advisory from WED 7:39 AM EST until WED 11:30 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Grayson County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Carroll County in southwestern Virginia…

Floyd County in southwestern Virginia…

Southeastern Grayson County in southwestern Virginia…

Central Patrick County in southwestern Virginia…

The City of Galax in southwestern Virginia…

Southwestern Franklin County in west central Virginia…

* Until 1130 AM EST.

* At 739 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

moderate to heavy rainfall. Minor flooding is expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Galax… Rocky Mount…

Hillsville… Floyd…

Willis… Indian Valley…

Woolwine…

Additional rainfall of locally 1.5 inches is possible over the area

through 10 am. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Ararat River, Big Indian Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Archies

Creek, Beaverdam Creek and Beaver Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

