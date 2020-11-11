Flood Warning from WED 5:59 PM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Giles County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Alleghany NC County in northwestern North Carolina…

Ashe County in northwestern North Carolina…

Watauga County in northwestern North Carolina…

Bland County in southwestern Virginia…

Giles County in southwestern Virginia…

Grayson County in southwestern Virginia…

Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia…

Smyth County in southwestern Virginia…

Wythe County in southwestern Virginia…

* Until midnight EST Thursday.

* At 559 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

and a few thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Boone, Radford, Pulaski, Wytheville, Galax, Bland and Marion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

&&