Flood Warning until THU 1:15 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Giles County

…FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EST THURSDAY FOR

CRAIG, EAST CENTRAL GILES, MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN MONROE

COUNTIES…

At 829 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms

with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3

inches of rain have fallen. Flooding was reported in the Blacksburg

area. Several creeks and streams are near bankfull or out of their

banks.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Radford, New Castle, Sinking Creek,

Shawsville and Newport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

