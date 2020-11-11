Flood Warning from WED 7:01 PM EST until THU 1:15 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Craig County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Craig County in southwestern Virginia…

East Central Giles County in southwestern Virginia…

Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia…

Southeastern Monroe County in southeastern West Virginia…

* Until 115 AM EST Thursday.

* At 701 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

and few thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Radford, New Castle, Sinking Creek,

Shawsville and Newport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

&&