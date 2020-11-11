Gabriel Escobar named top editor at Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Veteran journalist Gabriel Escobar has been named the top editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer after being second in command of the newsroom since 2017. The newspaper reported Wednesday that Escobar has been named senior vice president and editor. The former foreign correspondent will lead the staff of about 210 reporters, photojournalists, editors, designers and producers. Escobar has organized coverage of major stories such as the papal visit, the 2016 Democratic National Convention, the Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl win, a deadly Amtrak derailment and the coronavirus pandemic. The native of Colombia will be one of the highest-ranking Latinos at a U.S. news organization.