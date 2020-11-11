Heavy downpours, gusty winds and even some thunder are in store for our Veterans Day

Our dry spell has finally come to an end all thanks to a cold front and some moisture from Eta. Showers will remain active over our area throughout today and tonight. Expect heavy downpours at times, gusty winds, and even a few rumbles of thunder.

A few breaks are possible throughout the day, but for the most part we will be wet! The main threat for today and tonight will be the possibility for localized flooding. Roughly 1-2 inches or rainfall is likely over our area, but isolated higher amounts are possible.

Winds will be strongest this morning with gusts hitting around 20-30 MPH. Gusts will eventually calm down by this evening.

Temperatures are quite warm this morning. Temperatures starting off in the 60s and highs today will be in the 60s and low 70s.

The cold front that will swing through today will allow tomorrow's temperatures to drop into the 60s and lows to be in the 50s for most. Most of the cooler air will rush in starting primarily on Friday and we keep up with cooler conditions into next week. Showers are still possible overnight with heavy downpours. Throughout tomorrow showers should be scattered and lighter.

Temperatures and rain chances are outlined on WVVA until 7AM!