Israeli settler delegation visits Dubai following UAE accord

JERUSALEM (AP) — A delegation of Israeli settlers is visiting Dubai, where they met with Emirati business people to discuss commercial opportunities following the United Arab Emirates’ establishment of formal ties with Israel earlier this year. The visit angered the Palestinians, who view Israeli settlements as a major obstacle to peace and a violation of international law. The Palestinians rejected the normalization agreement as a betrayal of their cause because the UAE did not secure any territorial concessions. The delegation was led by Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, which represents settlements in the northern West Bank.