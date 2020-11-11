Jury still out on Notre Dame’s 1-and-done ACC member status

Notre Dame’s victory against Clemson put the No. 2 Fighting Irish atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and gave the league two teams in the top four of the Top 25. That presence is one many ACC coaches celebrate, but it’s also one that has some lamenting that Notre Dame’s commitment is just for this season. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is among those who would welcome the Irish as full-time league members. Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi is too, but says the league should cut ties with the Fighting Irish if they choose to return to their independent status.