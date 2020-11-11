Museum honors Veterans with “Healing Field” ceremony

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Nearly 300 small American flags graced the front lawn of the Beckley Veterans Museum, honoring those who served and died in the military.

Glenn Smith, the Veterans Museum Board President said they did the ceremony to honor those who have fought and those who have died in the service.



"You know, some of them sacrificed their life for freedom in this country that we have. The reason we can walk and talk and not worry about somebody [and] things going on is because of the veterans," said Smith. "They've sacrificed a lot."

The flags on the lawn had names of veterans attached to them and then those names were read aloud, during a ceremony.

Crystal Warner, a woman who read those names said participating in the ceremony left a lasting impression.

"I was humbled," said Warner. "It was an honor and a privlege to do that. I'm very grateful for our veterans and it was just an honor."

Warner said she wants everyone to remember the sacrifices made not only by Veterans, but also those who are currently serving.

"I just want everyone to realize how important our freedoms are, and how important our military men and women are and our veterans; they have sacrificed so much for this country and they're still doing that," said Warner.

For Smith, who is a Marine Corps veteran, he is thankful and proud he was able to fight for his country.

"I think that's what my country expected of me and that's what i tried to do, fulfill my commitment for my family and my country," said Smith.