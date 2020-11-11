O’Donnell receives 2020 Armed Forces Merit Award

BLUEFIELD (WVVA) - Bluefield College junior, Collin O'Donnell, has taken an unusual path to playing college football.

The team captain, and U.S. Army veteran, earned the 2020 Armed Forces Merit Award. The honor is given annually to just one individual in the college football landscape.

O'Donnell was a Combat Engineer serving in Kandahar, Afghanistan beginning in 2013. He sustained a serious leg injury that would require seven surgeries and two years recovering in Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital.

He made a full recovery, and has spent the last three years with the Rams.

"To be chosen for this award is nothing short of an absolute honor to me and I'm very, very humbled by it," he said.

O'Donnell was selected this year from a list of 41 nominations -- from Division I on down.

"And I'm always in awe of some of the people that are on that list and so I texted Coach [Dewey] Lusk and said 'I'm in the shadow of giants over here,'" he recalled. "He texted me back and he said 'No, Sarge. They're in your shadow.'"

The junior is also a business owner, as he opened "The Grind" in downtown Bluefield, Virginia back in May.

O'Donnell and the rest of the team will continue to prepare for their season opener on February 6.