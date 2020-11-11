Police: Man fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man has been accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside a home in Virginia. The Richmond Police Department said in a statement that officers were called to the Richmond home Sunday night for a report of a man “possibly having a psychotic episode.” They first encountered Maury E. Williams, who authorities say told officers about the stabbing in the home. Police say officers then found the victim, Christina Cunningham, unresponsive with stab wounds inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams, Cunningham’s boyfriend, has been charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.