Ravens stingy defense welcomes back Humphrey from COVID list

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday to rejoin an everchanging Baltimore Ravens defense that has allowed the fewest points in the league. With Humphrey out last week, the Ravens shut down Indianapolis and quarterback Philip Rivers despite losing defensive tackle Calais Campbell in the first quarter with a strained left calf. If Campbell can’t play Sunday night at New England, his run of 98 consecutive games will end. That shouldn’t be much of an issue for a defense that is allowing 17.8 points a game and ranks eighth in yardage allowed. The Ravens have forced a turnover in 21 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league.