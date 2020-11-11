River Flood Warning from THU 5:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

River Flood Warning from THU 5:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Wythe County
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the New River AT Allisonia.
* From late tonight to Friday afternoon.
* At 7:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 5.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tonight to a crest of 8.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Parts of Julia Simpkins Road, Route 693 on
the right bank are cut off.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8
feet on 04/15/1980.
