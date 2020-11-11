River Flood Warning from THU 5:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the New River AT Allisonia.

* From late tonight to Friday afternoon.

* At 7:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 5.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

tonight to a crest of 8.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will

then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet, Parts of Julia Simpkins Road, Route 693 on

the right bank are cut off.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.8

feet on 04/15/1980.

&&