Sandstone General Store honors Veterans with free meals on Wednesday

SUMMERS COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - The general store in Sandstone honored Veterans on Wednesday by offering them a free meal.

The store did it as a way to thank Veterans for their service.

William Boyd, the owner of the store and a Vietnam Veteran said he was honored to be celebrated because it was not always that way.

"When we got back from Vietnam we were booed and hissed and we definitely not appreciated, and it's definitely nice to know that you're a veteran and be proud that you're a veteran," said Boyd.

Marie Gillen, an employee at the store, said she is honored to serve veterans today and every day.

"It means a lot because without them wouldn't be able to do it and we have a lot that come in to the store and talk about the times they had and it just makes you like really grateful," said Gillen.

Serving free meals on Veterans Day is a tradition at the store, as they do it every year.