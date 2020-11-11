Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 6:57 PM EST until WED 7:45 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Craig County

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia…

Southeastern Giles County in southwestern Virginia…

Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia…

The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia…

Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia…

* Until 745 PM EST.

* At 656 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Radford,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blacksburg…

Christiansburg…

Radford…

Dublin…

Newport…

Pilot…

and Shawsville.

This includes the following location: Virginia Tech.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an

interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away

from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any

size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees

or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free

at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be

shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and

on Twitter.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH