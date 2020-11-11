Shady Spring Volleyball preps for state tournament

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - Following their sweep of Herbert Hoover High School in the Class AA Region 3 title game, the Shady Spring Volleyball team has their sights set on a state championship.

As the Tigers get ready to head to Charleston, head coach Kelly Williams believes that the team's focus is in the right place.

"I think we have something still to prove to ourselves so we've come out a little bit more focused in our practices this week, to make sure we're not messing around," said Williams. "We want to make sure we're ready and we're prepared for anything that comes at us."

To get ready, sophomore guard Peydon Smith believes that the team's communication will be key going forward.

We have been doing a lot better with [communication], actually," said Smith. "And it's definitely made a change on our team."

The Tigers hope to bring that strong communication to the hardwood on Friday, November 13th against the winner of Herbert Hoover and Robert C Byrd in Charleston at 2 p.m.