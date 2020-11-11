Sweden to ban sale of alcohol after 10pm to curb COVID-19

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says his government is planning to present a law proposal that would, effective Nov. 20, ban nationwide the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. in bars, restaurants and night clubs in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Stefan Lofven said Wednesday that “we are facing a (COVID-19) situation that risks becoming pitch black” and added that Sweden “currently is risking a situation like the one we had last spring.” Sweden has witnessed record numbers of new coronavirus infections in past weeks, which is burdening the health care system and intensive care wards in the country.