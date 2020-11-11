Syria’s Assad: Western sanctions hinder return of refugees

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad says his government is working to secure the return of millions of refugees who fled war in their country but that Western sanctions hinder the work of state institutions, complicating those plans. Assad’s comments on Wednesday came at the opening session of a controversial two-day international conference in Damascus on the return of refugees. Many Arab and Western countries are boycotting the event. Critics say the time is not ripe yet for the return of refugees, insisting that the first priority should be to make it safe for people to go back to the war-torn country.