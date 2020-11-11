U.S. veteran and para-triathlete speaks to Concord University

CONCORD, W.v. (WVVA) -- The Veteran's Day program on the campus Concord University held a virtual event featuring a world champion para-triathlete and the U.S. Army veteran.

Melissa Stockwell, lost her leg to a bomb during her service in the army in Bagdad.

She was the first female soldier to lose a limb in the war in 2004.

Stockwell was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for her military service. She was also named female para-triathlete of the year two years in a row and was twice nominated for an Espy award.

Stockwell says waking up in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center revealed she was far from the worst casualty of war.

"I looked at myself and realized how lucky I was, I had only lost one leg and that really put things into perspective."

And that perspective: The value of life.

"A lot of soldiers have what is called their alive days, every day when the day that comes up when they were injured, instead of morning what they've lost, they celebrate what they have."

Celebration became motivation, which helped Stockwell become the first Iraqi war veteran to qualify for the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing, swimming for the U.S.

"I had these incredible experiences, I got to share a dance with George Bush at his ranch down in Texas, share a laugh with Michelle Obama, share a room with, at the time, what were all five presidents. Knowing that I've done more in my life with one leg than I ever would've with two."