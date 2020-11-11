UConn women add top prospect Azzi Fudd to signing class

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd, the nation’s top women’s basketball prospect, has signed to play at UConn. Fudd is a 5-foot-11 guard from St. John’s College High School in Washington. She chose the Huskies over UCLA, making the announcement on Wednesday, her 18th birthday. The decision gives No. 3 UConn one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the country for the 2021-22 season. Fudd is joined by 6-2 guard Caroline Ducharme, 6-5 forward Amari DeBerry and 6-2 guard Saylor Poffenbarger. They will join a team that could return all 11 of its current players next season.