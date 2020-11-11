Veterans Day Parade Marches on in Welch

Welch, WV (WVVA) Despite the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, a much anticipated annual tradition marched on in Welch Wednesday. The 102nd annual Veterans Day parade took place as scheduled, but with a twist. This year's "reverse parade" was kicked off promptly at 10:00 am with a 21 gun salute. Participants who normally progress down McDowell Street were the ones lined up on the side. In an effort to keep everyone socially distanced, parade spectators drove through the stationary parade to show their respect and appreciation.

According to Welch Mayor Harold McBride, West Virginia has more veterans per capita than any other state. McDowell County has the most veterans per capita out of all the counties in West Virginia. McBride says the area is very patriotic, and through the efforts of the City of Welch, and American Legion Post 8, today's event is their way of showing how much the veterans are loved and respected.