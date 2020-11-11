Virginia police find teenager shot to death inside motel

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an investigation is underway after a juvenile was found shot to death inside a motel room. The Fairfax County Police Department says in a news release that officers dispatched to a motel Tuesday night found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The unidentified juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say it appears the victim was in the motel room with several others when he was shot. The victim’s name hasn’t been released because of Virginia law which prohibits identifying juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided.