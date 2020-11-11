Washington’s Smith set for 1st NFL start since November 2018

Alex Smith is on track to start his first NFL game since breaking his right leg in gruesome fashion two years ago. Smith is expected to start for Washington at the Detroit Lions on Sunday after Kyle Allen dislocated his left ankle. The 36-year-old Smith has made two relief appearances this season on the same field he broke his right tibia and fibula Nov. 18, 2018. Getting to start again is another step in Smith’s remarkable comeback journey from an injury that looked career ending at the time.