West Virginia sees record 642 new virus cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has reported a new high of 642 coronavirus cases as well as seven deaths as the pandemic continued its march into rural enclaves.

There are 277 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, slightly down from the peak of 290 last week.

In the state there have been 553 deaths in total linked to COVID-19. Virus-related deaths have increased 45% in the past month.

Twenty-five counties had the most severe designation of virus spread, with 25 or more cases per 100,000 residents.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday said all options are on the table for bringing new travel and business restrictions. But he says nothing is planned yet.