Biden’s agenda at stake, battle for Senate pushes to January

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Senate won’t be decided until the new year, even as Republicans have won seats in Alaska and North Carolina. Neither party will be able to lock down the majority until January Senate runoffs in Georgia. Republicans added to their ranks Wednesday. Alaska GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent running as a Democrat, and North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis defeated Democrat Cal Cunningham. But with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Republicans are still short of the 51 seats they need for majority control. That’s because the vice president of the party in power, which on Jan. 20 will be Kamala Harris, is the Senate tie-breaker on votes.