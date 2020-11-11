World War II Veteran surprised for his 95th birthday

TAZEWELL, V.a. (WVVA)- Nick Radyk turns 95 next month, but he was shocked by an early birthday party on Veterans Day 2020. This Tazewell Veteran was truly caught off-guard.

"This is the greatest surprise, and the best thing that's happened to me in my lifetime. To have so many good friends dedicate this to me and celebrate with me this Veterans Day it's beautiful," Veteran, Nick Radyk said.

Of the tens of millions of Veterans who fought in World War II , only 3% of them are alive today. The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens made sure to make this an unforgettable Veterans Day for Radyk.

"I've worked with Nick for two years, and love him like my grandfather. He mentioned something a few weeks ago about Veterans Day and being honored, so I thought this was a good opportunity. It's been a wonderful surprise for him," Cindy Engardio with the Tazewell Senior Center said.

Radyk says he planned to be a sailor, but jumped ship and joined the Marine Corps, serving from 1944 to 1946.

"People that were going into the Navy they breach us on where we were going like the Great Lakes, Illinois and stuff, and that's when the big Marines, Lieutenant said he needed six good men to volunteer for the Marine Corps," Radyk said.

Following his discharge from the military, the 94-year-old now finds passion serving the Tazewell community cooking for his peers.

"It's just an honor to have nick as apart of our team at almost 95-years-old. We're just ecstatic that he's a friend, and co-worker, and to be able to honor him this way it a blessing," Director of Nutrition, Leah Call said.

Radyk isn't the only Veteran honored here on this day.

"What would our country be today if we didn't have our Veterans. To be still here today, it's just amazing. I love to see our Veterans, especially the old ones, they need to be recognized for the sacrifice that they have made for this country," Veteran, Larry Engardio said.