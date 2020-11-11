Zoning Commission votes on Raleigh County Solar farm

RALEIGH COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Zoning Commission met on Tuesday to vote on a issue that has been a source of controversy for months: the Solar Farm to be constructed in the Grandview area.

Concerned Raleigh County residents were there to voice their opinions for and against the issue.

Thomas Honaker, a Grandview Resident is against the idea for multiple reasons.

"Grandview is a national park and that's the only way in and out here, you turn off the interstate 64 [and] the first thing you're going to see, glass, probably 250 acres of that on each side of this road and you won't be able to miss it," said Honaker. "So what's that going to do to our property value there? The forresters, it's a national park out there the prettiest place in the state, what's that gonna affect? It's a shame."

Joe Guffy, a Director of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce showed his support for the project based on the potential for other businesses to come to the area.

"If we get this project here, it may bring other companies into our area where they can see the beauty of our area," he said.

In the end, the zoning commission gave the project the green light in a vote of three in favor, and one abstaining.

Clyde Smith, the chairman of the Zoning Commission said the commissioners values community concerns but the pros outweigh the cons of this project.

"This is supposed to bring a lot of money into the county, into the state; it's supposed to supply a number of jobs and other income to the county," said Smith.

Jay Schoenberger, an official with Raleigh Solar, confirmed the project will bring millions of dollars into Raleigh County.

"This would represent a 90 million dollar capital investment into Raleigh County," said Schoenberger. "That would be generating 5 million dollars in revenue from taxes in Business and Occupancy, part of which goes to the state and then approximately 2 million dollars would be paid to Raleigh County over the course of the project and there would be millions of dollars spent in local construction wages. During that construction, there would be millions of dollars spent at local businesses."

Those residents who are opposed to the project have the a right to appeal the decision.

Construction on the farm is set to begin next year.