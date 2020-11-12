24th annual Holiday of Lights Festival kickoff

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.(WVVA) - The 24th opening of the Holiday of Lights Festival will be held on Thanksgiving Night, Thursday November 26, 6:00 pm at the Bluefield City Park.

The guest this year to flip the switch is Delegate of the 27th District, Douglas Smith, COL (Ret).

The Bluefield Police Department with a K-9 will be on hand, as well as the Bluefield Fire Department with Sparky to welcome visitors.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

You can enjoy the event from the comfort of your vehicle as you drive through the park.

Christmas music will be available on radio station 98.7, compliments of First Media Services.

The event is free and open to the public.