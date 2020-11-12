45 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McDowell County Thursday

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -- Coronavirus numbers continue to rise in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Health Department, 45 new cases of COVID-19 - and the county's first COVID-19 related death - were reported on Thursday.

This brings the county's cumulative caseload to 259. 93 cases are considered active.

Health officials say 35 of the new cases are associated with a confirmed outbreak, but did not specify if they were linked to Stevens Correctional Center.

State officials announced an outbreak there on Wednesday, reporting that 38 inmates and 11 staff members there have tested positive.

