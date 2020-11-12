A few cracks but no big GOP break with Trump on Biden’s win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most powerful Republicans in Washington are still standing firmly behind President Donald Trump and his unsupported claims of voter fraud. But new cracks are emerging among GOP leaders from Utah to Ohio to New Hampshire who believe it’s time for the administration to treat Democrat Joe Biden like the president-elect he is. Five days after Biden won the election, Trump continues to block his rival from receiving the security briefings, federal funding and other access traditionally afforded to presidential transition teams. But a significant Republican faction on Capitol Hill is saying for the first time that Biden should at least begin receiving intelligence briefings to ensure that he’s prepared for national security challenges when he’s inaugurated on Jan. 20.