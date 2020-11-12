Appalachian Hope Project uses music to help youths in the community

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Appalachian Hope Project is a program that uses music and other activities to reach "at risk" youth who have been affected by the foster care system, drug addiction crisis, or have faced other adversity.

Samantha Phillips, the Director of the project, said her own experiences inspired her to start the program.

"I am actually a former foster child myself," said Phillips. "My daughter and I both have a history in the foster care system so that kind of led me to start this program because it's something I needed as a teenager. Just to let these kids know that there are people there that will help them get on their feet and get started."

Reed Hobdy, the youth pastor at Faith Community Church where the lessons take place, said teaching students music skills is important because it allows them to grow in other areas of their lives.



"To give these kids a talent, something they can do and carry on the rest of their lives, I think it goes a long way in building self-esteem [and] self-confidence," said Hobdy. "It just [has] numerous effects years down the road."

Along with music, the students also learn other valuable skills that will help them years down the road when they age out of the system and/or move into adulthood.

"We also want to create a positive, safe, support system for these kids that might not have support systems at home and just show them that somebody really cares about their future," said Phillips.

Phillips said the students in the program are doing really well with their guitar lessons so far and she hopes to see them continually improving.

The group plans on having more, larger events in the future when it is safe to do so again.

To learn more about the Appalachian Hope Project and their initiatives, visit their Facebook page.

