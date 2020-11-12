ASEAN summit begins online meetings with regional leaders

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s prime minister highlighted challenges Southeast Asian nations and others faced this year as he opened a regional summit that is again largely being held online due to the pandemic. The biannual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is expected to focus on a wide range of topics, including South China Sea disputes, the coronavirus and trade. The spread of the virus was apparent with Cambodia being represented by its deputy prime minister rather than long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is self-quarantining after being exposed to a visiting minister who had the virus. In his remarks livestreamed to other ASEAN leaders, Vietnam’s prime minister highlighted the unparalleled health crisis and regional instability as challenges that are being faced.