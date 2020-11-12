Australia to prosecute troops for war crimes in Afghanistan

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is forming a new investigative agency to build criminal cases against Australian special forces suspected of committing war crimes in Afghanistan. A redacted report is due to be released next week on the four-year investigation into allegations surrounding behavior of some soldiers in Special Air Service and Commando Regiments in Afghanistan from 2005 and 2016. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new special investigating office is needed because the workload would “seriously overwhelm” existing police resources. Prosecuting alleged Australian war criminals is expected to take years.