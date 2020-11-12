Barn holds tight message to prevent vaping in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, (WVVA)- There are many ways to get people to kick a habit, including billboards and ads, and barns.

Now, the nation's first anti-vaping prevention barn is on display in Mercer County.

Steven Johnston owns the barn that has the new display outside of Route 20 near Athens. On the outside, there's a message that is written in yellow, and it says: "quit vaping."

"It's a good message, and a good area, and a lot of traffic right here in this area so it's a good place for everybody to see it," Barn Owner, Steven Johnston said.

Vaping is dangerous, and it's becoming a major issue in Mercer County.

"Vaping has become an epidemic for youth in West Virginia. I think that we haven't seen the long term effects of that but they are going to be detrimental. As we've seen over the static's coming out you are trying vaping more than they've tried smoking over the years at a young age, and so I think the younger we have these students trying these products, the longer the effects will last," State Coordinator of West Virginia SADD, Trevor Darago said.

On Thursday, a ribbon cutting was held at the barn. The goal is to bring awareness. Vaping has not only increased in high schools, but it is also a problem in middle and elementary schools.

"After speaking and doing training with some elementary students in our community I asked them with a show of hands who knew somebody that participated in vaping, and those classes that I talked to, the entire class raised their hand and then when I asked if they had been asked to try or experiment with vaping 20% of their hands went up saying people tried to get them to experiment," Mercer County Strong Communities Coalition, Dr. Derek Wilson said.

"Kids everyday are getting juuls and other devices taken or getting suspended from these kids of things and I think it's a problem in our community. It's affecting the way our bodies are developing, and affecting families," Participant of West Virginia SADD, Bailee Darago said.

The Youth Vaping Toolkit can be accessed by clicking here: www.dhhr.wv.gov/wvdtp