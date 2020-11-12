Bluefield preaching fundamental defense ahead of First Round matchup

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beavers are back in the Class AA playoffs for a fourth-straight season in 2020.

The lead-up to this year's postseason has been unusual. The team hasn't played a game since an October 23 victory over Oak Hill.

"It was really tough to keep focus, actually, just because you're knowing that you've got a lot of practice going on and you don't have anyone that you're really looking forward to playing," senior Shawn Mitchell explained.

But, head coach Fred Simon believes there have been some benefits to the lack of action.

"Well, it was pretty good because we got a couple players back that were banged up," he admitted. "They got time to heal up."

"We could basically put in a scheme or two that may help us -- or move a player or two around to try and to help us. So, we've been experimenting a little bit and hopefully it will work out for us."

Friday night's opponent is Clay County (7-2). They may have been the second-to-last team in the playoff field, but Simon knows they deserve to be in the mix. The Panther offense has powered them to victory many times, scoring 50+ points on three separate occasions.

"The way that they run the ball -- and the way they pass the ball," senior Juwan Green said. "They're a good team overall. We'll have to block really well on both sides."

"We'll have to tackle better and we need to read our keys better and I hope in the last couple weeks we have a better understanding of what defense is all about," Simon added.

The game kicks off from Mitchell Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.