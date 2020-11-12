Ex-Ohio State prof pleads guilty to sharing work with China

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio-based medical researcher and former professor has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from what prosecutors called a sophisticated scheme to transfer U.S.-backed research to China. The government says Song Guo Zheng of Hilliard in suburban Columbus and his research groups secured more than $4.3 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health for projects. Investigators said Zheng was receiving overlapping funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China at the same time. Zheng pleaded guilty Thursday to a count of making false statements to authorities. A message was left with his attorneys seeking comment.