Fayette County couple face 25 counts of Animal Cruelty

FAYETTE CO., (WVVA) - A Fayette County couple are facing animal cruelty charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Tuesday, Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a home on Armstrong Creek Road regarding a health and welfare check.

The Deputies found 25 cats living in the home, with virtually every surface covered in feces and urine. The conditions were found to be completely deplorable.

Nicolle Knotts and Christopher Knotts were arrested and charged with 25 counts of Animal Cruelty each. They will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.