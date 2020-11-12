First COVID-19 death in McDowell County

MCDOWELL CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today, the first death of a resident from complications related to COVID-19 in the County.

No additional information or details were released about this situation.

Yesterday Governor Jim Justice announced 8 inmates and 11 staff members at Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County tested positively for the virus.

It is unknown at this time if the events are related.

The facility are actively positive for COVID-19. Watch the full briefing below.

