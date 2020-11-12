Flood and shower chances decrease throughout Thursday

A Flood Warning is issued for Wythe and Giles counties until 6:30AM.

The cold front will continue to head off towards the east coast taking most of the rain with it. At around 8AM most of the viewing area will see drier conditions funnel in. The eastern slopes before 8AM will hold onto some showers with isolated heavy downpours.

All of the viewing area is waking up to patchy fog. Take your time on the roads this morning.

Spotty showers are possible for the eastern slopes during the afternoon and the evening, but for the most part we will be on the drier side.

Temperatures tonight fall into the 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will continue into the overnight hours and throughout Friday morning. By Friday afternoon sunshine returns. Some breezy conditions work in tomorrow with gusts hitting around 20MPH at times.

The start of the weekend is looking dry, but by Sunday some showers are possible to return again.