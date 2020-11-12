Flood Warning from THU 1:21 AM EST until THU 7:15 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Craig County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for Small Streams in…

Craig County in southwestern Virginia…

Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia…

The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia…

Botetourt County in west central Virginia…

Roanoke County in west central Virginia…

The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia…

The City of Salem in west central Virginia…

* Until 715 AM EST.

* At 121 AM EST, Doppler radar estimates that between 2 and 4 inches

of rain has fallen over the last 24 hours. Additional rainfall of

up to one inch is still possible overnight. Flooding is ongoing

for parts of the area.

* Expect high water and road closures. Area rivers and streams are

rising and will likely result in flooded roadways.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Roanoke, Blacksburg, Salem, Christiansburg, Radford, Vinton and

Buchanan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

&&