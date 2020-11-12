Flood Warning from THU 1:21 AM EST until THU 7:15 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Craig County
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flood Warning for Small Streams in…
Craig County in southwestern Virginia…
Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia…
The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia…
Botetourt County in west central Virginia…
Roanoke County in west central Virginia…
The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia…
The City of Salem in west central Virginia…
* Until 715 AM EST.
* At 121 AM EST, Doppler radar estimates that between 2 and 4 inches
of rain has fallen over the last 24 hours. Additional rainfall of
up to one inch is still possible overnight. Flooding is ongoing
for parts of the area.
* Expect high water and road closures. Area rivers and streams are
rising and will likely result in flooded roadways.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Roanoke, Blacksburg, Salem, Christiansburg, Radford, Vinton and
Buchanan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,
including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather
Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports
and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service
Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
