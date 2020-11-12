Flood Warning from THU 12:21 AM EST until THU 6:30 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Grayson County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Alleghany NC County in northwestern North Carolina…

Ashe County in northwestern North Carolina…

Watauga County in northwestern North Carolina…

Bland County in southwestern Virginia…

Giles County in southwestern Virginia…

Grayson County in southwestern Virginia…

Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia…

Smyth County in southwestern Virginia…

Wythe County in southwestern Virginia…

The Southwestern City of Galax in southwestern Virginia…

* Until 630 AM EST Thursday.

* At 1221 AM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen over the last 24

hours. Flooding is ongoing, especially along some of the county

roads and rural areas.

* Expect road closures overnight.

The New River Valley.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. The New River will rise significantly overnight with

minor flooding expected near Allisonia

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&