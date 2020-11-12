Flood Warning from THU 3:37 PM EST until THU 9:45 PM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Craig County
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flood Warning for Small Streams in…
Craig County in southwestern Virginia…
Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia…
The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia…
Botetourt County in west central Virginia…
Roanoke County in west central Virginia…
The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia…
The City of Salem in west central Virginia…
* Until 945 PM EST Thursday.
* At 337 PM EST, River and stream gauges, as well as the highway
department indicated flooding across the area.
* Many roads will be flooded and closed through this evening.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Roanoke, Blacksburg, Salem, Christiansburg, Radford, Vinton and
Buchanan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,
including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather
Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports
and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service
Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
