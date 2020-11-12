Flood Warning from THU 3:41 PM EST until THU 9:45 PM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Wythe County
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flood Warning for Small Streams in…
Giles County in southwestern Virginia…
Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia…
Central Wythe County in southwestern Virginia…
* Until 945 PM EST Thursday.
* At 341 PM EST, Stream gauges, as well as the highway department,
continue to indicate flooding across the area. Several roads are
closed due to flooding.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Radford, Pulaski, Wytheville, Pearisburg, Dublin, Narrows and
Pembroke.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,
including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather
Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports
and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service
Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
&&