Flood Warning from THU 3:41 PM EST until THU 9:45 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for Small Streams in…

Giles County in southwestern Virginia…

Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia…

Central Wythe County in southwestern Virginia…

* Until 945 PM EST Thursday.

* At 341 PM EST, Stream gauges, as well as the highway department,

continue to indicate flooding across the area. Several roads are

closed due to flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Radford, Pulaski, Wytheville, Pearisburg, Dublin, Narrows and

Pembroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

&&