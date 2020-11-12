Flood Warning from THU 9:25 PM EST until FRI 9:30 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Giles County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in…

Giles County in southwestern Virginia…

Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia…

Central Wythe County in southwestern Virginia…

* Until 930 AM EST Friday.

* At 925 PM EST, gauge reports indicated elevated stream and river

levels due to runoof from heavy rain. Flooding is already

occurring in the warned area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Radford, Pulaski, Wytheville, Pearisburg, Dublin, Narrows and

Pembroke.

Giles and Pulaski Counties reported flooding of streets near the New

River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,

including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather

Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports

and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service

Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.

