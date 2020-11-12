Flood Warning from THU 9:25 PM EST until FRI 9:30 AM EST
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Giles County
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a
* Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in…
Giles County in southwestern Virginia…
Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia…
Central Wythe County in southwestern Virginia…
* Until 930 AM EST Friday.
* At 925 PM EST, gauge reports indicated elevated stream and river
levels due to runoof from heavy rain. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Radford, Pulaski, Wytheville, Pearisburg, Dublin, Narrows and
Pembroke.
Giles and Pulaski Counties reported flooding of streets near the New
River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,
including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather
Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports
and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service
Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
&&