Flood Warning from THU 9:32 PM EST until FRI 3:30 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Craig County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a

* Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in…

Craig County in southwestern Virginia…

Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia…

The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia…

Botetourt County in west central Virginia…

Roanoke County in west central Virginia…

The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia…

The City of Salem in west central Virginia…

* Until 330 AM EST.

* At 932 PM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to runoff.

Flooding is already occurring in the warned area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Roanoke, Blacksburg, Salem, Christiansburg, Radford, Vinton and

Buchanan.

At 9:15PM EST on the Roanoke River at Glenvar the stage was 11.3

feet and falling. Flood stage is 9 feet. This will flood River Road,

Route 639.

At 8:45PM EST the Roanoke River at Niagara was 15.1 feet and

falling. Flood stage is 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&