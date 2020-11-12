Flood warnings continue for some tonight; drier weather on tap for Friday

A FLOOD WARNING for small creeks and streams is in effect for Giles and central Wythe county until 9:45 PM. See warning here

A RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect at midnight tonight and last until 8:AM Saturday for the New River at Glen Lyn affecting portions of Summers, Mercer, Monroe, and Giles counties. With the river expected to crest just above flood stage Friday morning, portions of Rt. 649 could become flooded. River levels should drop again by tomorrow evening. See warning here

While runoff is obviously still affecting some streams and rivers, the heaviest rain associated with a departed cold front & remnants of Hurricane Eta has moved east of our area. Besides a few spotty showers/drizzle and lingering clouds/fog, tonight looks quiet and cool with lows in the 40s. We should dry out into Friday morning.

Friday, the sun should emerge into the afternoon and we should continue to dry out. It will be rather cool & breezy at times though, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow night looks mainly clear with calmer winds and chilly overnight lows in the 30s.

Saturday will bring similar conditions, but another cold front will bring us the chance of a few hit-or-miss showers into Sunday. While little moisture will be associated with this system, even colder air looks to funnel in at the beginning of next week, and winds could get gusty at times